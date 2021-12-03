1.) Holiday film series
The Athena Cinema in Athens is hosting its annual holiday film series throughout the month to benefit local food pantries. The price of admission to each show is a canned good or cash donation to local food pantries.
The next film in the series is “Elf,” which will be screened today, Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The series will also feature “The Muppet Christmas Carol” on Dec. 11, “The Polar Express” on Dec. 18, and “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 23.
Masks and proof of vaccination — or a negative COVID-19 test, are required.
2.) Prints, pots and plants
Arts West in Athens will host a holiday edition of its prints, plants and pots sale in its performance space and lower gallery this weekend. The event will be open on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The sale will feature handmade artwork, live plants and ceramic work, all created or grown by local artists and horticulturalists.
3.) Donkey for the dogs
Friends of the Shelter Dogs will host a holiday celebration at Donkey Coffee in Athens on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering homemade and locally made dog treats, shirts, Christmas gifts and more. The event will support programs the organization offers the shelter dogs, including shots, flea medicine and wormer, funds for sick and injured dogs, and much more.
Enjoy your favorite coffee, tea, or goodies and stop by the holiday table out front. Plus, the event provides an opportunity to meet some cute shelter dogs.
