1.) Happy Halloween!
Boo! It’s Halloween weekend. That means it’s time to bust out the candy and gather with all your favorite ghosts, goblins and ghouls!
For a list of ways to celebrate in Athens County, check out the community section in today’s paper.
2.) The Koons family seance room
From the asylum and cemeteries at The Ridges to the Moonville Tunnel, southeast Ohio is home to many spooky sites and haunted horrors.
One lesser known chapter in Athens County’s haunted history is the story of the Koons family seance room on Mount Nebo, located near the intersection of Sand Ridge and Mill Creek roads in Dover Township.
From 1852 to 1855, Jonathan Koons and his family operated a seance room in their log cabin on the hill, where they would communicate with the dead. At first, seances attracted mainly locals — but as stories of levitation and instruments playing their own music began to spread, visitors flocked to the seance room from across the country.
The seance room is the subject of a 2018 book by Alexander Township resident Sharon Hatfield titled “Enchanted Ground” and published by Ohio University Press.
3.) This day in spooky history
On Oct. 30, 1938, a radio dramatization of “War of the Worlds” by H.G. Wells was broadcast — causing alarm among some who mistook the broadcast for news of an alien invasion.
