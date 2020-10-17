1. National Move Over Awareness Day. On Saturday, Oct. 17, AAA, the Ohio Turnpike, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are recognizing National Move Over Awareness Day by reminding Ohioans about the law that requires drivers to move over for any vehicle with flashing lights parked on the roadside. Last year on Ohio’s roads, drivers failing to move over struck snowplows more than 200 times, road construction equipment more than 600 times, tow trucks 341 times and law enforcement vehicles more than 1,000 times, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation crash data.
2. Sweetest Day. The holiday is considered a commercial or "made-up" holiday by many, but Sweetest Day is a holiday that is celebrated in the Midwestern United States, and parts of the Northeastern United States, also in the northern part of Florida on the third Saturday in October. The first Sweetest Day was on Oct. 10, 1921, in Cleveland. That year, a Sweetest Day Committee distributed over 20,000 boxes of candy to "newsboys, orphans, old folks, and the poor" in Cleveland, Ohio.
3. Buchtel Water Spring. The famous Buchtel Water Spring recently got a new fresh look. The fresh water spring and water trough was painted by a few giving community members. It has a new bright blue look.
