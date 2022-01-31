1.) Black History Month
Today marks the start of Black History Month, a month long commemoration of Black history observed in the United States every February.
The commemoration was first conceived by Black historian Carter G. Woodson, who founded ‘Negro History Week’ in 1926 to address the neglect of Black history.
February was selected as the month for the celebration to coincide with the birth of President Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and the birth of Black orator and abolitionist Fredrick Douglas.
2.) Winter book club
In celebration of Black History Month, Athens County Public Libraries is hosting a book club to read “Kindred” by acclaimed science fiction writer Octavia E. Butler. The novel follows a woman who travels in time between 1970s Los Angeles and a 19th century Maryland slave plantation.
Registration is available online until Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. via the events calendar on the Athens County Public Libraries website, with the first discussion scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Athens Public Library, with an option to participate virtually.
The guest discussion leader will be Dr. Edmond Chang, assistant professor in the Department of English at Ohio University.
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 1, 1960, four Black students in Greensboro, NC staged a sit-in to protest a segregated lunch counter at a Greensboro, NC Woolworth’s.
The demonstration led to a wider sit-in movement that spread throughout the South, and by July of the same year the Greensboro Woolworth’s was serving Black patrons at the lunch counter.
