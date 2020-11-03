EarlyVoting2

A young woman uses the hand sanitizing station at the Board of Elections on Court Street.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

1. Free trips to the polls. Both Athens Public Transit and Athens Demand Transit are offering free fares all day on Election Day in an effort to help get people to the polls. Call Athens Public Transit at 740-592-2727 or Athens on Demand Transit at 740-597-2404 for more information or to schedule a pick up.

2. Know your voting rights. Lines may be long at some polling places today, but don’t leave just because the polls close at 7:30 p.m. tonight. If you are in line when the polls close, you legally have the right to vote. Stay in line, the poll works will help to make sure your vote gets counted.

3. Get your local results. The Athens Messenger team will be working hard all evening to bring you the most up-to-date results on the local races most important to you. Be sure to check www.athensmessenger.com and our Facebook page for updates. Then be sure to pick up a copy of Thursday’s edition for a full breakdown of the results.


Load comments