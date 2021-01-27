1. Vaccination scheduling changes. The Athens City County Health Department is currently allowing individuals who are over 75 years of age to call into its office to schedule for an appointment for this week’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. The clinic is only open for those individuals who have scheduled an appointment and is not open for walk in appointments. Individual 75 years and older interested in scheduling an appointment can call the office today at 740-592-4431.
2. COVID-19 update. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on Jan. 27, there are 878,284 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 10,931 deaths. In Athens County, 3,904 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 534 known active cases and 3,361 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
3. Dog license. If you have yet to purchase a license for your furry friend, there is no need to fret. An extension for 2021 dog licenses has been approved. For more information see A3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.