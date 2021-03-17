1.) COVID-19 Update
In Athens County, 4,728 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (seven new cases) and 50 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 110 known active cases in Athens County. In Ohio, there are now 993,681 total COVID-19 cases, and 17,992 deaths.
2.) Nelsonville Council accepting letters of interest for open seat
City of Nelsonville City Council is accepting letters of interest for the open City Council position. Please send letters of interest to the City Manager. Letters of interest will be accepted until midnight, Monday, March 22, 2021. citymanager@cityofnelsonville.com.
3.) Spring Clean-up date announced in Athens
Spring Cleanup Week in Athens will be from April 19-23, 2021. During this week, residents are allowed to place an unlimited amount of trash bags at the curb on their regular trash pickup days at no additional cost. Please place trash out for collection before 7 a.m. on your collection day.
