1. The Easter Bunny hops into town. The Easter Bunny is visiting the Market on State Street on Sunday, March 28 from 1-3 p.m. in the old Label Shopper Location. The event is free and will be socially distanced.
2. COVID-19 Update. In Athens County, 4,788 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (9 new cases) and 52 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 113 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,008,913 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,526 deaths.
3. Vaccine registration. Registration for the next vaccine clinic with the Athens City-County Health Department is now open. The upcoming clinics will be held on March 31 and April 1. To register, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.