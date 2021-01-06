1. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 3,263 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 455 known active cases and 2,799 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 742,817 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 9,368 deaths.
2. Blood donation dates. Several blood drives will be held this month in Athens County. Especially needed are donations from those who have recovered from COVID-19. For more information and dates see A5.
3. No face-to-face appointments. HAPCAP's 2020 Winter Crisis Program will only be taking appointments by phone. Due to the coronavirus pandemic HAPCAP will not be accepting in-person appointments. Please call 740-868-1908.
