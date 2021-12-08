1.) Albany craft show
Albany’s Christmas craft show is this Saturday, Dec. 11. The show provides an opportunity to do some holiday shopping while supporting local vendors.
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Christ Community Wesleyan Church, the craft show will feature a wide range of handmade items.
2.) Merry Dragmas
The Union in Athens will hold a drag show this Friday, Dec. 10 to gather toys for Athens County Children Services, with proceeds going to the Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance. The show is hosted by Kazma Knights.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. There is an $8 cover, or only $5 with a toy donation.
3.) Matilda auditions
The Athenian Berean Community Players and the Nelsonville-York Drama Club will hold auditions for Roald Dahl's “Matilda: The Musical” this Friday, Dec. 10 at Stuart’s Opera House.
Friday’s auditions are open to community members as well as Nelsonville-York students. Auditions for students will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and auditions for community members will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl with extraordinary powers. Performances will be at Stuart's Opera House on April 28, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m.
More information about the show, rehearsal schedule and requirements to audition is available on the Athenian Berean Community Players Facebook page.
