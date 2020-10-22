1. Trunk-or-Treat in Albany. A Trunk or Treat Parade will be held in Albany, Ohio on Oct. 30 starting at 6 p.m. Children can line up on either side of the street on Washington Road from Russell’s Nursing Facility to the Albany Fire Department. Cars will drive by tossing candy to the children. No one will get out of their vehicle in order to maintain social distancing. All children in the area are invited. Call Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 740-698-2292 for more information.
2. Watch for deer. It’s getting to be the time of year where deer are much more active due to the breeding season that occurs during October and November. The Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and AAA want to remind motorists of the increase in deer-related traffic crashes this time of year. In 2019, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 19,375 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. Of those crashes, four resulted in fatal injuries to motorists and 966 people were injured. Additionally, 46 percent of these crashes occurred in October, November, and December. Be sure to watch out while on the road.
3. Virtual Halloween Costume Parade. The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery will be hosting a virtual costume parade this year from Oct. 24-Oct. 31. To participate, visit Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery on Facebook. Participants will be entered in a drawing for a STEAM book.
