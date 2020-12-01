1. First day of December. It’s Dec. 1, 2020. The year is almost over. This month contains a multitude of reasons to celebrate – holidays, snow, the end of the year, the list could go on. The lights are lit around Athens County and despite the ongoing challenges of the year, the area feels full of Christmas cheer.
2. COVID-19 in Athens County. In Athens County, 2,094 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 470 known active cases and 1,620 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on November 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., there are now 421,063 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 6,429 deaths.
3. Curb-side service. The Athens County Public Libraries will now be exclusively operating through curb-side service. Get all the details on A3.
