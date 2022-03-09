1.) Another COVID death
Athens County reported its 131st death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 8. The deceased was in their 60s.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19 and may be scheduled through the Ohio Department of Health website.
2.) Job fair
OhioMeansJobs — Athens County will host a job fair today, Thursday, March 10.
The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 510 West Union Street in Athens.
3.) Two years of COVID
Ohio reported its first confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 9, 2020.
As of March 9, 2022, the state had recorded more than 2.66 million COVID-19 cases and over 37,212 deaths from the disease.
