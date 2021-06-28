1.) Thunder in the Valley in Nelsonville
Thunder in the Valley will be happening Sunday July 4, 2021 at 10:00 p.m., on the Hocking College campus in Nelsonville, Ohio. Come out for our 25th year of celebrating our nation's freedom with style and a bang! Free Parking, Food Vendors and Hocking Valley Scenic Railway Fireworks Shuttle returns. Musical soundtrack simulcast on WSEO, 107.7 FM.
2.) Athens Fireworks
Athens will be holding a fireworks show on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 10 p.m., at the end of E. State Street. The show is the work of Jerry's Fireworks, Athens Police Department, and the Athens Fire Department.
3.) City/County Health Department survey for women
If you are a woman living in Athens County, Ohio, The Athens City/County Health Department asks you please take this anonymous 5 minute survey on women’s reproductive health to help us better understand and address your health needs: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/womenshealthathens.
