1.) Pawpaw Festival decoration-making Wednesday
Passion Works Studio is getting ready for Pawpaw season/The Ohio Pawpaw Festival. They will be making art to decorate the fest and you are invited to attend. The even is taking place on Wednesday at their studio and all are welcome to arrive anytime between 5:00 & 7:00 and jump right into the making.
2.) Wall that heals arrives Tuesday
The Wall that Heals, a scaled replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., will be arriving in Athens tomorrow. The escort for the Wall will begin at Hocking College at 1:30 p.m. and will travel through Nelsonville, The Plains, Athens, and arrive at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio University Convocation Center.
3.) Baileys Trail free kids race Aug. 6
Run Baileys running event kicks off Friday August 6 with the Kids Run and 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by Quidel.
The Kids Run is free for anyone 14 years old or younger — there is no race-day registration, so parents should get kids registered online before the August 4 deadline. All kids in the Kids Run will also get a free Run Baileys t-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.