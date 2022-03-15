1.) Buckeye Cave hike
Join the naturalists at Burr Oak State Park for a 2-mile hike to the sandstone rock recess known as “Buckeye Cave.” Hikers will enjoy the beauty and geology of the area.
Advance registration is required and begins March 16. You may register by calling Naturalist Julie Gee at 740-818-4530 or Julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov.
2.) Sustainability film
The Athena Cinema will host a free screening of “Kiss The Ground,” an entry in the theater’s Sustainability Film Series.
Narrated by and featuring Woody Harrelson, “Kiss The Ground” is an inspiring and groundbreaking film that argues regenerating the world’s soil is the first viable solution to the climate crisis.
The film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Ohio University faculty members, students and community members.
3.) This day in history
On March 15, 44 B.C., Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of nobles that included Brutus and Cassius.
