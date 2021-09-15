1.) Athens Area Stand Down
The Athens Area Stand Down, a yearly event held to support veterans and prevent homelessness among veteran, will be held this year at The Athens County Fairground on Oct. 1. At the event, veterans can maintain personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a veterans-only event held from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend following that time.
2.) Nelsonville Beggar's Night
The City of Nelsonville announces that Trick-Or-Treat; Beggar’s Night will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to use caution and plan ahead. Decisions on whether to participate should be made by individuals, and parents/guardians.
3.) Fall Explosion Demolition Derby
A demolition derby will be held at The Athens County Fairgrounds on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m., sponsored by The Plains Volunteer Fire Department and the Athens Agricultural Society. Admission is $8, a pit pass is $10 and participants must pay a $50 fee.
