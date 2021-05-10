Vaccine1

Chief of Athens County EMS, Rick Callebs, receives a vaccine from Christinia Kemp (RN with Athens County Health Department). On this day, health care workers are receiving their first vaccination at Athens Community Center.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

3. Pfizer vaccine. This week, the FDA is expected to authorize emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15. A parent or guardian will need to accompany the child to the clinic.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.