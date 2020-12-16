COVID Mask UP

Uptown Athens is covered with Mask Up signs. It is now required that people wear a mask while in public. Failure to do so will result in a misdemeanor charge.

1. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 2,700 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 607 known active cases and 2,087 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on Dec. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., there are 584,766 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 7,777 deaths.

2. End of Hanukkah. The Jewish Festival of Lights began last Thursday, Dec. 10. Tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 18, the eight day festival comes to an end. Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate.

3. Live Nativity changes. The Airline Church of Christ in Albany has made a change to its live Nativity, see A4 for details.


