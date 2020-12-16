1. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 2,700 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 607 known active cases and 2,087 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on Dec. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., there are 584,766 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 7,777 deaths.
2. End of Hanukkah. The Jewish Festival of Lights began last Thursday, Dec. 10. Tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 18, the eight day festival comes to an end. Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate.
3. Live Nativity changes. The Airline Church of Christ in Albany has made a change to its live Nativity, see A4 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.