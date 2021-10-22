1.) Chauncey campfire
Celebrate fall at the Chauncey Public Library after hours at the annual Chauncey campfire, which will feature music, s’mores and more!
The campfire will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The event is intended for people of all ages.
The Chauncey Public Library is located at 29 Converse Street. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, friends and family.
2.) Free smoke detectors
The Athens Fire Department will be giving out 50 free smoke detectors while supplies last, one per household.
The detectors will be given out at both of the Athens fire stations at 61 Columbus Road and 454 Richland Avenue from Monday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Just ring the fire station doorbell, and employees will meet you outside.
For any questions or for help installing your detector, contact the Athens Fire Department at 740-592-3301. Note that these smoke detectors do not meet code regulations for rental housing.
3.) This day in history
On Oct. 23, 1998 Brittany Spears released the hit single “...Baby One More Time.”
