1. Special Election for Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Governor DeWine announced special election dates for the 15th Congressional District to fill the District's upcoming vacancy. The special election will take place Aug. 3, 2021, with the general election occurring on Nov. 2nd, 2021.
2. Visitors at O'Bleness. OhioHealth announced yesterday that it will now allow two visitors per patient at its in-patient settings. See A3 for more details.
3. Don't forget The Messenger. Did you know that The Athens Messenger will print you major life events in our community section free of charge? Don't forget to let us know about your engagements, marriages, births and anniversaries. We love to record your history. Contact us at community@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.