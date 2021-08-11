1.) Heat advisory for Athens County
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Athens County and surrounding areas for Thursday, August 12, 2021, from noon until 8 p.m. Heat index values are expected to climb up to 104 expected. Portions of southeast Ohio including Athens County, are expected to be affected.
2.) Athens County moves to substantial COVID-19 transmission
Athens County has moved to the substantial level of transmission of coronavirus. Substantial means there 50-100 total new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days. In areas at substantial or high levels of transmission, the CDC recommends everyone (including vaccinated individuals) wear a mask indoors.
3.) Wednesday Fair Schedule
8:00 a.m. — dates open, free admittance for kids 12 and under until 2:30 p.m., Jr. Fair Market Turkey Show followed by Jr. Fair Market Chicken Show, Poultry Showmanship, followed by Poultry Dress-Up Contest and Breed Show, horse – Pleasure Judged Classes
9:00 a.m. — Dairy Goat Show: Showmanship, Breed, followed by Meat Goat Breed Show, Market Goat Show: Showmanship, Market and Pairs
10:00 a.m. — “Ohio Raptors” with Pat Quackenbush from Hocking College at the AG/NR Building
11:00 a.m. — armbands available for Kids Day
11:00 a.m. — “Tree Cookies; There is a Story in Those Rings” at the AG/NR Building
Noon— rides open
Noon-3:00 p.m. — Kids Day activities
5:00 p.m. — live music at the Wild Country Stage
5:30 p.m. — Sheep Show: Showmanship, Breeding, Open Show, Market, Market Pairs
7:30 p.m. — rodeo at the Grandstand
11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.— all non-sale pigs released
