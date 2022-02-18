1.) Three new COVID deaths
Athens County reported an additional three COVID deaths on Friday, all among people in their 60s.
Although cases have fallen in recent weeks, the county’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 119.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and deaths from COVID-19 and may be scheduled at the Ohio Department of Health website.
2.) Megan Bee album release
Local folk singer and songwriter Megan Bee will celebrate the release of her new album Cottonwood with a free show at Eclipse Company Story today, Saturday, Feb. 19, beginning at 7 p.m.
The event will feature special guest Bruce Dalzell.
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 19, 2002, Vonetta Flowers became the first Black athlete to take the gold at the Winter Olympics. She and Jill Brakken won the two-woman bobsled event.
