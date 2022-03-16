1.) COVID tests
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order two, free sets of four at-home tests. Availability was initially limited to one set per household, but those who already ordered a first set can now order a second at www.covidtests.gov.
A new partnership between Ohio and the Rockefeller Foundation also offers additional, free at-home COVID tests to areas identified as underserved, including Nelsonville. Residents in eligible ZIP codes can access the tests via www.accesscovidtests.org.
Both programs mail the tests to households at no cost.
2.) Scribble and Play
The Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens will host a free opening reception of its Scribble and Play exhibit on Saturday, March 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The exhibit features family-friendly artwork and activities to engage with art for kids of all ages.
The exhibit will be up at the dairy barn from March 19 to April 17, with free admission only during the opening reception on Saturday.
3.) This day in history
On March 17, 1921, British activist Marie Stopes and her husband opened England’s first birth control clinic. The Mothers' Clinic for Constructive Birth Control was located in London.
