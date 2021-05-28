1. Memorial Day flags. In recognition of Memorial Day and in honor of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise until noon on May 31, 2021.
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,217 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (2 new) and 60 total deaths (1 additional) have been reported to date. Currently, there are 26 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,100,972 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,861 COVID-related deaths.
3. Vax-A-Million. If you have been vaccinated and would like to opt-in for the $1 million vaccination lottery conducted by the state, now is your chance. You can sign up at ohiovaxamillion.com for this week’s drawing. If you previously entered you are still eligible and do not need to re-sign up.
