1. March sadness. The Creighton Bluejays overtook The Ohio University Bobcats, 72-58. The Bobcats were the 13th seed and the Bluejays were the 5th seed. It was a disappointing ending to a great season, but as fans in uptown Athens said on Monday night, there's always next year.
2. Bobcat Basketball history. Did you know that the first Ohio Basketball game occurred in 1907? The Bobcats defeated the Parkersburg YMCA 46-9. The women's basketball team was founded in 1965.
3. Tradition rich school. The Bobcat's official mascot is Rufus the Bobcat, and the "O Zone" is the student cheering section at every Ohio Basketball game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.