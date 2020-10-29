1. Drive-thru trick-or-treat. The American Legion Post 21 – Athens will be hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat at the Post's location, 520 W. Union St., Athens. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until all treat bags have been given out. Bring the kids in costume, drive through the parking lot and the treats will be brought to the cars. Sponsored by American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Riders and VFW Auxiliary 3477.
2. Trunk-or-treat. Global Gymnastics and the Market on State will be hosting a trunk-or-treat on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Market on State, 1006 E. State St., Athens. Masks are required, social distancing to be followed. They are still looking for local businesses to setup themed trunks! To setup a trunk, email Ally at globalgymnasticsohio@yahoo.com.
3. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, there are now 1,331 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Currently, there are 287 known active cases and 1,042 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Statewide, there are 203,347 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 5,256 deaths.
