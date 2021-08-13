1.) Saturday Fair Schedule
8:00 a.m. — gates open, all livestock and junior fair booths released
11:00 a.m. — Jr. Fair Board Fun Day at the Swine Arena sponsored by The Athens-Meigs County Farm Bureau
Noon — rides open
2:00 p.m. — outhouse races at the Grandstand
4:00 p.m. — Autozone Human Power Pull at the Grandstand
5:00 p.m. — Truck and Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
8:00 p.m. — all other exhibits released
9:00 p.m. — barn dance at the Swine Area
2.) Aug. 14 is original Victory in Japan Day{div class=”subscriber-only”}On Aug. 14, 1945, the Japanese government announced its intent to surrender to the United States following the use of two atomic bombs. Now, Americans observe V-Day on Sept. 2, when the surrender was formalized, but in many parts of the country, it was initially observed on Aug. 14.
3.) Last day of Athens DORA
If you are interested in being able to open-carry alcoholic beverages in uptown Athens, this is the last weekend to do so before the program ceases for the upcoming Ohio University school year. Cups are available through participating vendors in the uptown area.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}{/div}
