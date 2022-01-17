1.) Ice skating open house
Ohio University’s Bird Ice Arena will host a free ice skating open house on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For those who want to grow their skills on the ice, the open house will serve as an introduction to skating lessons designed to teach the basics of figure skating or recreational skating. The six weeks of lessons cost $90 plus the cost of skate rental, with more information available on the Bird Ice Arena website.
2.) Mason jar luminaries
Brighten up your winter evening with a mason jar luminary!
The Chauncey Public Library will host a craft program for adults this Thursday, Jan. 20 to create these light up mason jars.
The program will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a variety of materials available for use.
3.) This day in history
Does anything really compare to sliced bread? Americans were left wondering on Jan. 18, 1943 when the United States banned the sale of pre-sliced bread to save on the cost of labor and equipment in the midst of World War II.
