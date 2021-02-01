Groundhogs predict 6 more weeks of winter weather

Both Buckeye Chuck in Marion, Ohio, and Punxsutawney Phil, pictured here in Pennsylvania, predicted six more weeks of winter on Thursday’s Groundhog Day celebrations. Both rodents saw their shadows in the early morning hours, which, as folklore dictates, means winter will be hanging around a while longer than most folks might like.

 Photo courtesy PA Tourism Office.

1. Groundhog Day. Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day, the celebration of the popular superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow sees its shadow it will mean six more weeks of winter. We here at the Messenger are hoping the little rodent does not see his shadow, predicting an early spring. 

2. COVID-19 update. There are now 899,079 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 11,230 deaths. In Athens County, 4,060 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 561 known active cases and 3,490 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. 

3. Vaccine update. To date, the Athens City-County Health Department has distributed 1,726 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. 


Recommended for you

Load comments