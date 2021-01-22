1. Curfew extension. Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health will extend Ohio's 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Additional details will be forthcoming. The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must cease at 10 p.m.
2. COVID-19 update. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on January 22nd, 2021, at 2:00 PM, there are now 853,982 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 10,599 deaths. In Athens County, 3,766 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 560 known active cases and 3,197 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
3. National Pie Day. Did you know that Jan. 23 is National Pie Day? Sounds like a great excuse to bake or pie your favorite pie. Celebrate with a slice today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.