1.) Nelsonville Water Park update
Pool dates and times:
- Aug. 18 to 20, Parade of the Hills 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The park is closed Saturday, Aug. 21
- Sunday, August 22 is the “Back to School Bash” means the first 100 kids receive free admission
- The Park is closed Weekdays starting Aug. 23
- Open weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Labor Day is the park’s last day.
2.) Tuesday fair schedule
9:00 a.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit Show: Market Rabbits, Showmanship, Breeds; Market Dairy Showmanship followed by Market Dairy Feeder Show; Junior Beef Showmanship; Junior Beef Breeding; Kiwanis; Junior Beef Feeders; Antiques Judging/Baked Goods Judging
11:00 a.m. — “Ohio Reptiles” with Kaylin Callendar from Lake Hope State Park at the AG/NR Building
Noon — rides open
12:00 p.m. — “Ohio Reptiles” with Kaylin Callendar from Lake Hope State Park at the AG/NR Building
2:00 p.m. — Cookie Decorating contest at the Hillside Stage
5:00 p .m. — live music at the Wild Country Stage
6:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Market Steer Show
7:00 p.m. — Jr. Fair Market Steer Show
7:00 p.m. — Coal Cave Hollow Boys at the Grandstand
8:00 p.m. — McGuffy Lane at the Grandstand
3.) On this day in history
On August 10, 1981, Pete Rose of the Philadelphia Phillies gets the 3,631st hit of his baseball career, breaking Stan Musial’s record for most hits by a National Leaguer. Rose would go on to play for The Cincinnati Reds three years later and would end his career (in infamy) with the 4,192 hits.
