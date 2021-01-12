1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 3,434 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 542 known active cases and 2,883 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 784,957 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 9,702 deaths.
2. Road closure in Nelsonville. The City of Nelsonville announces that Pleasantview Avenue will be closed from Fort Street to Scott Street, and there will be no on street parking Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The roadway is being closed for Asplundh Tree Expert Company to trim trees for American Electric Power. Pleasantview Avenue traffic will be detoured onto Scott Street. There will be no on street parking on Scott Street from Fort Street to Pleasantview Avenue to allow for two-way traffic for the day. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route.
3. National Hot Tea Day. According to www.holidays-and-observances.com, Jan. 12 is National Hot Tea Day. The middle of winter is the perfect time to sip a soothing warm beverage. What is your favorite blend?
