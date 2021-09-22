1.) ODNR gives the okay for bird feeders
Tweet tweet! Earlier this month, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources lifted its previous recommendation not to use bird feeders, as reports of birds possibly infected with a mysterious illness have slowed.
While bird feeders can go back up, the ODNR recommends you keep your bird feeder clean to slow the spread of songbird diseases and remove feeders if you see sick or dead birds.
2.) Southeast Ohio Legal Services to host “Ask a Stupid Question Day” on Facebook
Southeast Ohio Legal Services says there is no such thing as a stupid question – and encourages you to ask them anyway.
On Sept. 28, “Ask a Stupid Question Day,” SEOLS will answer community questions about unemployment compensation and evictions during COVID-19. To get your question answered, message SEOLS on Facebook.
3.) This day in history
Bruce Springsteen was born on Sept. 23, 1949. Happy birthday, Bruce!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.