1. Changes to Athens Public Transit. Temporary changes due to COVID-19 will go into effect beginning Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The changes will be as follows: Line 5 will resume operations; all fixed routes will remain fare free, APT will continue to suspend all Saturday service; APT will continue to suspend Line 4 (passengers who typically ride Line 4 should look to Lines 2 and 3); Line 7 will continue to run once every two hours rather than once per hour; Line 3 will continue to stop service at 7 pm respectively. For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Manager at (740) 767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@gmail.com.
2. Gov. DeWine Designates New State Fossil Fish. On Wednesday, Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio Senate Bill No. 123 into law, officially designating the fossil fish species Dunkleosteus terrelli as the Fossil Fish of Ohio. It joins the ranks of other state symbols, such as the Ohio Buckeye (state tree) and cardinal (state bird).
3. Third day of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is the annual celebration of African-American culture is that is held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. It was first celebrated in 1966 and is based on African harvest festival traditions from different parts of Africa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.