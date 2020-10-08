Pumpkin and Voting

When he isn’t snoozing, Pumpkin the Board of Elections cat helps guide local residents through the democratic process.

 Messenger file photo by Steve Robb

1. Early voting begins. Early in-person voting began on Tuesday and will run through Nov. 2. Athens County residents can vote early at the Board of Elections office, located at 15 S. Court St., #130, Athens. Be sure to say hi to Pumpkin the cat at the BoE office while you're there. Dates and hours are as follows:

  • Oct. 6-9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 12-16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Nov. 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2. OU Homecoming 2020. This week Ohio University is celebrating Homecoming 2020. The festivities are a bit different this year, with activities being primarily online. How are you celebrating Homecoming? Send your photos to community@athensmessenger.com.

3. Fire Prevention Week. The week during which Oct. 9 falls each year is designated as Fire Prevention Week. This is a good time to check your fire extinguisher and discuss escape plans with those you live with. For more tips read Athens Fire Department Lt. Dan Riley's guest column on A4. 

