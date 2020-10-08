1. Early voting begins. Early in-person voting began on Tuesday and will run through Nov. 2. Athens County residents can vote early at the Board of Elections office, located at 15 S. Court St., #130, Athens. Be sure to say hi to Pumpkin the cat at the BoE office while you're there. Dates and hours are as follows:
- Oct. 6-9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 12-16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nov. 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2. OU Homecoming 2020. This week Ohio University is celebrating Homecoming 2020. The festivities are a bit different this year, with activities being primarily online. How are you celebrating Homecoming? Send your photos to community@athensmessenger.com.
3. Fire Prevention Week. The week during which Oct. 9 falls each year is designated as Fire Prevention Week. This is a good time to check your fire extinguisher and discuss escape plans with those you live with. For more tips read Athens Fire Department Lt. Dan Riley's guest column on A4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.