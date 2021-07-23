1.) Laurels of Athens closed temporarily to visitors due to COVID-19 case
The Laurels of Athens nursing home has closed the doors temporarily to visitors due to a new case of COVID-19 within the facility. Please call the facility ahead of time at 740-592-1000 for future visitations.
2.) E.W. Scripps School of Journalism alums take Tokyo Olympics
Two alums of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism have arrived in Japan to cover the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the Matt Barnes of NBC4 out of Columbus and Jay Cohen of AP Sports were photographed Friday holding an OU Bobcats flag in front of an Olympics sign.
3.) Cleveland Baseball team becomes The Guardians
The Cleveland baseball team formerly known as The Cleveland Indians now has a new name: The Cleveland Guardians. The name is a reflection of iconic statues that line the highways of the city, and comes after months of deliberation on what to change the team’s name to.
