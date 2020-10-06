1 10 years of Instagram. Everyone’s favorite social-media photo app was founded on Oct. 6, 2010. While you are scrolling through your favorite photos, don’t forget to follow us, @athensmessenger.
2 COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, we have 843 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths. Currently, there are 168 known active cases and 673 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Statewide, there are now 159,964 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 4,931 deaths.
3 The 2020 Census. There is still time to fill out the Census. The deadline has been extended to Oct. 31. It’s important to your community that you are counted in the Census. It’s confidential and takes only a few minutes. To fill it out online, visit https://my2020census.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.