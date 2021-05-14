1.) Athens County reports zero new cases
Athens County reported no new cases Friday. In Athens County, 5,204 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 64 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,089,357 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,528 COVID-related deaths.
2.) Art Pop-up in Athens this Sunday
There will be an art pop-up at 9 N. Shafer Street (Tavolino, Sojourner’s and West End Distillery) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features local artisans, food, vendors, and live performers.
3.) Walk-in vaccine clinic at Heritage Hall this Saturday
There will be a walk-in vaccine clinic at Heritage Hall this Saturday from 8:30am-12:00pm. Pfizer or J&J are available to ages 18 an up, and you select which one you receive. The Athens City/County Health Department is encouraging you to make an appointment if you are able at this link: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/
