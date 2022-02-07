1.) COVID cases falling
For the past week, Athens County has reported an average of about 42 new COVID cases per day. The seven-day average of new cases per day peaked in Athens County on Jan. 17 at 302.
Throughout the region, one of three inpatients and one of three in the ICU have COVID-19. Athens County recorded an additional hospitalization for COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 7.
Vaccinations and boosters remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19 and may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Snow shoveling
The kids at The HIVE of Nelsonville will offer free snow shoveling services this week during after school hours, for those that need help maintaining their sidewalks.
If you need help with your sidewalk in Nelsonville, send the organization a message on Facebook or call 740-541-4886.
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 8, 1944 Harry S. McAlpin became the first Black journalist to receive accreditation for and cover a White House press conference.
In 2014, McAlpin was posthumously recognized by the White House Correspondents’ Association with a scholarship created in his name.
