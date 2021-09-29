1.) Fall Recycle and Shred Day
Do you have items which need to be recycled, disposed of or shredded? The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will host its Fall Recycle and Shred Day Saturday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
You can drop off paper for shredding, electronics, scrap metal, or appliances. For a small cash fee, the solid waste district will also take tires, furniture, mattresses, TVs, or lights of all sizes.
2.) Candidate events
The League of Women Voters will host a virtual candidate forum for Alexander School Board candidates on Sept. 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event can be viewed live on the League of Women Voters of Athens County Facebook page. A recording will also be posted to the League’s YouTube page after the event.
Ohio University’s Student Senate will also host a candidate forum for Athens City Council candidates on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in Walter Hall, room 135. The event is intended to increase student engagement in local politics.
3.) Free fares for Athens Public Transit all day Oct. 1
Athens Public Transit will offer free rides on all lines all day this Friday, Oct. 1 to support access to the Athens Area Stand Down. Area residents who live outside Athens Public Transit routes can schedule free rides on Oct. 1 by calling Athens on Demand Transit at 740-597-2404.
The Athens Area Stand Down will take place Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. The event is intended to support those experiencing homeless as well as at-risk veterans in advance of winter, by providing supplies such as personal hygiene supplies, boots and coats.
The Stand Down is open to veterans only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service verification required. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. the Stand Down is open to the public and veterans.
