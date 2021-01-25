1. Be featured in the Messenger. At the Athens Messenger we love celebrating your milestones with the community. When you are celebrating your graduations, weddings, anniversaries and births, don't forget to let the Messenger know. Send your announcements to community@athensmessenger.com.
2. Drive safe this winter. As winter continues, Athens County is bound to see more snow and ice. Don't forget to drive carefully when hitting the roads, if it's rained recently the roads could be slick, even if they don't appear to be.
3. National Plan for Vacation Day. The last Tuesday in January is National Plan for Vacation Day. We don't know what the year will bring in terms of the pandemic and when vacations will become common place again, but it's fun to imagine. Where would you like go on your future vacation. The staff at the Athens Messenger are dreaming of warmer locales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.