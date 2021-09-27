1.) Candidate events in Glouster and Nelsonville
A virtual candidate forum for the Nelsonville City Council race is being hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County today, Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Candidates will answer questions submitted by the public.
The League will also hold a Meet the Candidates event with Glouster Village Council candidates tomorrow, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. Candidates will answer questions from the League.
Both events can be viewed live on the League of Women Voters of Athens County Facebook page. The recorded forum will be posted to the League’s YouTube page after the event.
2.) Athens Area Stand Down
The Athens Area Stand Down will take place Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. The event is intended to support those experiencing homeless as well as at-risk veterans in advance of winter, by providing supplies such as personal hygiene supplies, boots and coats.
The Stand Down is open to veterans only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service verification required. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. the Stand Down is open to the public and veterans.
Donations will be accepted today, Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Athens County Fairgrounds, at the white building over the hill, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The following items are requested: women's gloves, hats and caps; men's gloves and winter socks; hand warmers; toiletries; sunscreen; wet wipes; travel size laundry detergent; first aid kits and items, e.g. band-aids, antiseptic cream; and sleeping supplies such as blankets, flashlights with batteries, sleeping mats and inflatable travel pillows.
3.) This day in history
On Sept. 28, 1920, eight Chicago White Sox baseball players were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series to the Cincinnati Reds after a bribe from a gambling syndicate.
