1. Athens Library. Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure among the staff and out of an abundance of caution, the Athens Library, located at 30 Home Street in Athens, will be closed this week, Monday, Oct. 19 through Sat. Oct. 24.
2. Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. The month is sponsored by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and encourages those looking to get a pet dog to adopt from a shelter. Check out the The Athens County Dog Shelter on Facebook to learn more about dogs in need of home in Athens County.
3. Community News. Have you recently had a big life event that you'd love to share with your community? Did you know that we at The Athens Messenger love to print your milestones? When you get engaged, married, have a baby or celebrate an anniversary, don't forget to let us know! Email us your good news at community@athensmessenger.com.
