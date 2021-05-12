1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,201 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (1 new case) and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 75 active cases in Athens County. Two additional COVID-related hospitalizations were also reported on the dashboard. There are now 1,087,182 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,441 COVID-related deaths.
2. COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The Athens City-County Health Department will be hosting two walk-in vaccination clinics this week. Thursday, May 13, from 8:30- 11:30 a.m. and Saturday, May 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, both at Heritage Hall, 191 West Union Street.
3. Athens Food Rescue. Donations are needed for the Athens Food Rescue in light of the pandemic canceling its yearly fundraising event. For more information see A5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.