1.) Nelsonville census recount underway, accepting volunteers
Nelsonville’s 2020 census recount has started. The recount officially launched Saturday, Oct. 2 and will run until Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Recount canvassers will be going door to door each day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. only. All canvassers will be wearing a “Nelsonville Census Recount Volunteer” ID badge. The only information that will be needed from residents is the names of all persons living in a household. No other information will be required.
Anyone who would like to volunteer should meet at the Nelsonville City Building in the utilities office each day at 10 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Canvasser groups will organize and deploy from the City Building.
At stake is whether Nelsonville retains its status as a city.
2.) Candidate events
A virtual Meet the Candidates event with Dover Township Trustee candidates is being hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County today, Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
The League will also hold a Meet the Candidates event with Troy Township Trustee candidates tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
Both events can be viewed live on the League of Women Voters of Athens County Facebook page. The recorded events will be posted to the League’s YouTube page after the event.
3.) This day in history
Lights, camera, action! PBS first broadcast on American television on Oct. 5, 1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.