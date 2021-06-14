1.) Athens Middle School Honor Roll announced

Several categories were highlighted in the announcement from Merit Honor Roll students, who earned all A’s in their subjects, to Honor Roll, where students were awarded for both earning A’s and B’s. A full list is included inside.

2.) Multiple road closures scheduled

North Shafer Street and Second Street will both be closed during parts of this week. Both will not allow thru traffic and motorists should avoid Second St. on Tuesday and North Shafer on Thursday.

3.) A new editor in town

Alex Hulvalchick has taken over duties as the editor for The Athens Messenger. A column with information about her journalism experience is included on the Opinion page.

