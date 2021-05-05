1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,181 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (1 new case) and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 102 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,078,734 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,344 COVID-related deaths.
2. Athens Public Transit. Effective immediately, Athens Public Transit is extending the suspension of the morning route for Line 5. Service will resume the morning of Monday, May 24. The evening route for Line 5 will not be affected. A detailed schedule can be found at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. Download the DoubleMap app to track the buses in real-time.
3. Nelsonville City offices to be closed Friday. All City offices will be close at 11 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 to honor Nelsonville Senior Firefighter Jeff Armes and allow City employees to attend his funeral. City offices will re-open for business on Monday, May 10, 2021 for regular business hours.
