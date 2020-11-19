Triage tents

Back in March O’Bleness set up triage tents outside the Emergency Department of the hospital. Here, the tents are deflated as they were not in use yet. In April, the hospital started gradually returning to elective surgeries

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

1. OhioHealth return to “No Visitors” policy. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the area, OhioHealth will temporarily stop allowing inpatient and emergency department visitors inside any of their hospitals and care sites. This is to ensure the health and safety of patients, associates and their families. These restrictions began Wednesday, Nov. 18.

2.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments