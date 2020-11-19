1. OhioHealth return to “No Visitors” policy. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the area, OhioHealth will temporarily stop allowing inpatient and emergency department visitors inside any of their hospitals and care sites. This is to ensure the health and safety of patients, associates and their families. These restrictions began Wednesday, Nov. 18.
2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.