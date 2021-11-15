1.) West State Street Park closure
West State Street Park is closed Nov. 16 due to paving. In addition, bike path access from the park will be closed for the remainder of the week.
2.) Tenants rights event
United Athens County Tenants will host an event tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 16, featuring information about sexual harassment by landlords, legal rights for survivors of harassment, and local resources.
The event, which will be held virtually at 6 p.m., is geared toward tenants who have ever experienced sexual harassment by a landlord and service providers who work with tenants. Speakers will include representatives of Southeast Ohio Legal Services, My Sister’s Place, and the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program.
The event will be livestreamed on the United Athens County Tenants Facebook page. A link to ask questions ahead of time is also available on the group’s Facebook event.
3.) This day in history
On Nov. 16, 1776, Sint Eustatius became the first foreign government to recognize the United States of America after likely serving as a major source of supplies for the colonies.
The small island, now a special municipality within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, changed hands many times in the preceding years and had its own experience as a British colony. The island was also a major commercial center at the time — and became a main hub of the slave trade.
